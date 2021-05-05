Charles Leonard Rink…December 8, 1936 – May 5, 2021
A Memorial Service for longtime Bristol area resident Charles Leonard Rink will be held at 10:00AM on Friday, May 14, 2021 at the Bristol Community Church with Pastor Isaias Martinez officiating. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date.
Per Mr. Rink’s wishes, cremation has taken place and there was no public viewing.
Leonard was born on December 8, 1936 at Newton, KS to Paul Jess and Gladys Vinita (Reynolds) Rink and passed away at the Lamar Estates Nursing home on May 5, 2021 at the age of 84.
Leonard is preceded in death by his wife, Rena Mae Rink, his parents and a grandson Clint Carmichael.
He is survived by his three children and their spouses, Donna Sue (Gary) Carmichael of Winona, KS, Milton Scott (Carol) Rink and Kevin Lynn (Charity) Rink all of Bristol. Also surviving are his grandchildren Amber (Jason) Freouf, Brady (Kayla) Rink, Sam (Theresa) Rink, Grace (Dillon Bohlander) Rink, Lucas Rink, and Jonathon Rink as well as his great grandchildren Katelynn Freouf, Adalynn Freouf, Rosalie Rink and Hesston Rink, his sister Elizabeth “Betsy” Jane (Tom) Smith of Sedalia, CO, three nephews and one niece, other relatives and many friends.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Bristol Community Church, Bristol/Granada First Responders and/or Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
