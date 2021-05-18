CDOT Begins Awarding New Revitalizing Main Streets Grants from Additional State Stimulus Funding
Russ Baldwin | May 18, 2021 | Comments 0
STATEWIDE- The Colorado Department of Transportation continues to award Revitalizing Main Streets grants to help communities improve their roadways and community infrastructure, supporting strong economic activity and public safety. The Revitalizing Main Streets grant program began last summer in an effort to mitigate the negative economic fallout from the COVID-19 crisis. The continuation and expansion of this program was made possible through a $30 million allocation from the state legislature in March 2021 and those funds are currently available for local government competition, with significant anticipated demand. Importantly, the passage of SB-260 would further extend this highly successful program beyond the current grant cycle.
“This is a tremendous opportunity to support our community and attract even more business to our fun downtown areas through creative and practical transportation-related safety projects,” said Governor Jared Polis. “As we recover from the pandemic and work to build back Colorado even stronger, this investment will create meaningful and lasting improvements along our beloved main streets.”
Since the program’s inception, 84 projects have been awarded from the program’s original set of funding and an additional six projects have now been awarded from the $30 million in stimulus funding announced on March 19 – bringing the total Revitalizing Main Streets grant awards to 90 projects statewide and growing. Awarded projects span the entire state, from Denver and Boulder to Hugo and Limon to Frisco and Rifle.
Communities can apply for small grants up to $150,000 for multimodal and economic resiliency projects available on a rolling basis.
Projects funded in southeast Colorado include:
La Junta: $49,815 in August 2020 to be used to create a downtown parklet with covered seating, bike racks, benches and outdoor seating space.
Lamar: $50,000 in May, 2020 to be used to replace five sidewalks in the downtown area to provide pedestrian safety features and access to downtown stores and $39,000 in May, 2021 to be used for Pocket Park upgrades including winter heating for year-round events, hygiene stations, lighting, wayfaring signage and bike repair stations.
Filed Under: City of Lamar • Consumer Issues • COVID-19 • Economy • Featured • Media Release • Tourism • Transportation • Utilities
About the Author: