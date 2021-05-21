2021 Colorado Wheat Field Days for Southeast Colorado Planned
Russ Baldwin | May 21, 2021 | Comments 0
Speakers
Esten Mason, CSU Wheat Breeder: Walk-through of variety trial; Jerry Johnson & Sally Jones-Diamond, CSU Crops Testing, 2021 Wheat Report; Laura Pottorff, CSU Director of Seed Programs: Seed cert. & plant variety protection and Brad Erker & Tyler Benninghoven, Colorado Wheat: CWRF and CWAC updates.
Southeast Colorado Schedule:
Thursday, June 10:
8:30am – Walsh Plainsman Research Center, Baca County – From west side of Walsh, north 4 mi on Rd 43, west 1.5 mi on Rd HH. Research station on south side of Rd HH. GPS: 37.4346, -102.3193
12:00pm – Lamar Stulp Farms, Prowers County – From Hwy 385/287 in Lamar, go about 5 mi south on Hwy 287/385 to CR CC, turn west and go 1/4 mile. GPS: 38.01238, -102.61787
4:00pm – Brandon Scherler Farms, Kiowa County – From Hwy 96 east of Brandon, north 6 mi on CR 59, east side of road. GPS: 38.53533, -102.43567
Contact: CSU Extension Agent Bruce Fickenscher @ 719-688-3043
