Colorado Crop Progress & Condition Report, Week Ending 4-2-21
AGRICULTURAL SUMMARY: Mostly dry conditions allowed fieldwork to continue without delay last week, according to the Mountain Region Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. Northeastern and east central counties received
limited precipitation in areas, but most remained dry.
Above normal temperatures were observed. Concerns remained for pasture and range condition if more moisture isn’t received to promote grass production. Calving and lambing advanced, aided by mild weather.
Warmer temperatures and prior moisture also helped winter wheat progress compared to the prior week. In southwestern counties, little to no moisture was received and temperatures were warm. Moisture is greatly needed headed into the growing season.
The San Luis Valley experienced another week with no precipitation and soil moisture was notably short. Fieldwork continued and barley planting progressed quickly for some producers. Feed supplies were also notably short.
In southeastern counties, little moisture was received and high winds observed last week dried out topsoil. A county report mentioned producers were planting oats for forage last week.
As of April 5, 2021, snowpack in Colorado was 84 percent measured as percent of median snowfall. The Southwest and San Luis Valley were 77 and 100 percent, respectively.
Stored feed supplies were rated 15 percent very short, 26 percent short, 58 percent adequate, and 1 percent surplus. Sheep death loss was 49 percent average and 51 percent light. Cattle death loss was 5 percent heavy, 50 percent average, and 45 percent light.
