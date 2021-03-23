Shirley V. Stevenson…July 15, 1922 – March 21, 2021
Russ Baldwin | Mar 23, 2021 | Comments 0
A private family graveside memorial service for longtime Lamar resident, Shirley V. Stevenson will be held at the Crown Hill Cemetery in Denver, Colorado.
Per Shirley’s request cremation will take place.
Shirley was born on July 15, 1922 at Denver, Colorado to Fred William and Isabell Mabel (Walter) Seroy and passed away on March 21, 2021 at the Lamar Estates in Lamar at the age of 98.
She is preceded in death by her husband, John J. “Jack” Stevenson; her parents, daughter and son-in-law, Lorrie and Bruce Allen; daughter, Doris Stevenson and sons, John Stevenson and Fred Stevenson and her siblings, Beverly Dynan, May Wagner and Jerrie Bowles.
Shirley is survived by her grandchildren, Debbie (Jeff) Wells of Wiley, CO, Cheryl (James) Miller-Alire of Lamar, Kim (Brian) Gonzales and Susanne Allen both of Pueblo, CO, Tiffany (Bill) Heep of Denver, CO, Troy (Shelley) Gray of Littleton, CO, Andrea (Eric) Ayres of Salt Lake City, UT and Fred Stevenson of Billings, MT; twenty-seven great-grandchildren and numerous great-great-grandchildren.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: