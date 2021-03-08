Robert “Bob” Leslie Briggs…December 26, 1933 – March 5, 2021
Russ Baldwin | Mar 08, 2021 | Comments 0
A celebration of life memorial service for Wiley, Colorado resident, Robert Leslie Briggs, affectionately known as Bob will be held at a later date at the La Veta Cemetery in La Veta, Colorado.
Per Bob’s request cremation will take place.
Bob was born on December 26, 1933 at Ordway, Colorado to James Andrew Briggs and Gladys Thelma (McDonell) Briggs and passed away on March 5, 2021 at his home in Wiley, Colorado at the age of 87 with his family by his side.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Linda Sue Briggs; daughter, Susan Yvette Godec; great-granddaughter, Presley Emick; his parents and brother James Briggs Jr.
Bob is survived by his children, Robin Lynette Briggs of Monterey, CA; Rochelle Ann Knight of Sonoma, CA; Robert Leslie Briggs IV of Hooker, OK and Valerie Lynn Emick of Lamar, CO; fourteen grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren with one on the way and two great-great grandchildren as well as numerous other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions for Bob may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: