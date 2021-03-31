Richard Shriver…December 2, 1932 – March 28, 2021
Russ Baldwin | Mar 31, 2021 | Comments 0
Funeral services for Richard Shriver of La Junta, Colorado, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at Horber Funeral Chapel in Las Animas, Colorado with Pastor Diane Hutson officiating. Interment will follow at Fort Lyon National Cemetery. Richard passed away on March 28, 2021, at the age of 88 in Las Animas.
Richard Lee Shriver was born on December 2, 1932, in Las Animas, Colorado, to John Harvey and Hazel Catherine (Barnhart) Shriver. He grew up in Bent County and graduated from Bent County High School in 1952. After graduation he went to Wichita, Kansas to work in the Boeing factory. He then proudly served his country as an Aviation Mechanic in both the United States Army and Air Force, retiring in 1974 after 20+ years of service. During his time in the military, he was stationed overseas in Italy, Thailand, Vietnam, West Germany, and Japan, plus numerous bases in the U.S.
After retirement Richard went to school, while in Oklahoma to become a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) and worked for over 25 years at the Fort Lyon VA Medical Center until its closure. After Fort Lyon’s closure he worked part-time as an LPN at the Bent County Nursing Home and Pioneer Healthcare Center.
Richard enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, exploring old homesteads, and reading books on Colorado history. He supported all Colorado sports teams, was a world traveler many times over, and going to the Red Dog Saloon for a cold Coors Original.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Janet Sue (Bonds) Shriver, in 2016; sister, Barbara Weirich; brothers, Stanley, David, J.O., Clarence, and Melvin Shriver; and parents-in-law, Covey and Ruby Bonds.
Richard is survived by daughters, Tracy (Rob) Koplitz, Elizabeth, Colorado; and Aimee (Carlos) Torrez, Pueblo West, Colorado; grandsons, Kerrick and Killian Torrez of Pueblo West, Colorado; brother, Harry (Mariann) Shriver of Pueblo, Colorado; and numerous nieces and nephews.
To leave online condolences please visit www.horberfuneralchapel.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: