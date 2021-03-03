Prowers County Commissioners Support Beef Industry
Russ Baldwin | Mar 03, 2021 | Comments 0
RESOLUTION 21-__5____
RECOGNIZING THE MANY PAST AND CURRENT CONTRIBUTIONS OF PROWERS COUNTY CATTLEMEN AND OTHER LIVESTOCK PRODUCERS AND SUPPORTING THE LOCAL RANCHING INDUSTRY
WHEREAS, the Governor of Colorado has proclaimed a boycott of meat products, referred to as a “MeatOut” – in order to promote meatless diets as promoted by the Farm Animal Rights Movement (FARM), to be observed by Coloradans on March 20, 2021; and
WHEREAS, cattle and other livestock production has historically been, and continues to be, one of the key economic drivers in Prowers County; and
WHEREAS, Prowers County Cattleman and our ranching families are part of a $3.4B state industry with a $40B economic impact and accounts for 10% of the state’s total export sales; and
WHEREAS, The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports (2017) the sale value of Prowers County livestock, poultry and products exceeds $24M; and
WHEREAS employment in the agriculture sector and related industries provides jobs to Prowers County citizens, a very large number of which are involved in ranching and livestock production; and
WHEREAS, the 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recognizes that a variety of animal and plant proteins is important to a healthy diet; and
WHEREAS, the Colorado General Assembly is considering passage of Senate Bill 21-079 which concerns deregulation of direct to customer meat sales in support of ranch to table private enterprise.
THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, THAT THE PROWERS COUNTY BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF PROWERS COUNTY, COLORADO declares its support for our cattlemen and other livestock producers and proclaims March 20, 2021 as Prowers County Cattlemen’s Day; and
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that the Commission express their concern that the Governor of Colorado would call for a boycott, even of one-day duration, of an industry that is key and essential to both our local and state economy; and
FINALLY, SHALL IT BE RESOLVED, that this Commission supports Senate Bill 21-079 concerning deregulation of direct to customer meat sales in support of ranch to table private enterprise and all other legislative actions that support strengthening Colorado agriculture.
The vote was: Commissioner Grasmick ___yes____
Commissioner Cook ___yes____
Commissioner Buxton-Andrade ___yes____
The Chair declared the motion adopted and so ordered.
PASSED AND ADOPTED this _1st____ day of __March_____, 2021, in Prowers County, Colorado.
BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF PROWERS COUNTY, COLORADO
