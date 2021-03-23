Mildred E. Murray…January 13, 1930 – March 20, 2021
A Celebration of Life for longtime Lamar resident Mildred E. Murray will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, March 26, 2021 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Ian Blacker of the Lamar Christian Church officiating. Interment will follow at Fairmount Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 25, 2021 from 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM at the funeral home.
Mrs. Murray was born on January 13, 1930 to Henry Ford and Mary Faye (Gaskill) Hendrie and passed away under hospice care at the home of her daughter north of Wiley on March 20, 2021 at the age of 91.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Glen Murray, her daughter Sandra Kay Murray and sister Maxine Hart.
Mildred is survived by her daughter and husband Debbie and Kenneth Evans of Wiley and two grandchildren; Nicholas (Sarah) Evans and Morgan (Brandon Norton-Martin) Evans both of Littleton, CO. Also surviving are her two nieces Darlene Reel of Tyler, TX and Shirley Bagga of Grand Junction, CO as well as her many friends.
Mildred has been a member of the Lamar Christian Church since childhood and enjoyed the many activities she was involved with and the many friendships she made.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
