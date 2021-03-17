LoRee A. Hope…April 18, 1926 – August 8, 2019
Russ Baldwin | Mar 17, 2021 | Comments 0
A graveside memorial service for longtime Lamar resident, LoRee A. Hope, will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, March 27, 2021 at the Eads Cemetery in Eads, CO.
LoRee A. Hope was born on April 18, 1926 in Winona, KS to Orville E. and Maud May (Luther) DeLong and departed this life on August 8, 2019 at the Lamar Estates at the age of 93.
LoRee was preceded in death by her husband Charles Hope; parents; one daughter – Dorothy Newman; by two sons – Edward Hope and Kenneth Hope as well as by her siblings – Alta Voshall and Leonard Stevens.
LoRee is survived by two sons – Wesley (Dana) Hope of Waynoka, OK and Frank Hope of Pickens, SC; by eleven grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren; several other relatives and a host of friends.
The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers memorial contributions be made to a charity of one’s choice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services for LoRee A. Hope are under the direction of the Peacock Funeral Home. For additional information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: