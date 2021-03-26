Livestock Slaughter, February 2021 U.S. Highlights
LIVESTOCK SLAUGHTER
Commercial red meat production for the United States totaled 4.39 billion pounds in February, down 1 percent from the 4.45 billion pounds produced in February 2020. Beef production, at 2.11 billion pounds, was 1 percent below the previous year. Cattle slaughter totaled 2.52 million head, down 2 percent from February 2020. The average live weight was up 14 pounds from the previous year, at 1,390 pounds.
Veal production totaled 4.7 million pounds, 8 percent below February a year ago. Calf slaughter totaled 33,000 head, down 17 percent from February 2020. The average live weight was up 23 pounds from last year, at 247 pounds.
Pork production totaled 2.27 billion pounds, down 2 percent from the previous year. Hog slaughter totaled 10.4 million head, down 3 percent from February 2020. The average live weight was up 3 pounds from the previous year, at 291 pounds.
Lamb and mutton production, at 10.8 million pounds, was up slightly from February 2020. Sheep slaughter totaled 163,600 head, slightly below last year. The average live weight was 132 pounds, up 2 pounds from February a year ago.
January to February 2021 commercial red meat production was 9.19 billion pounds, down 2 percent from 2020. Accumulated beef production was down 2 percent from last year, veal was down 19 percent, pork was down 2 percent from last year, and lamb and mutton production was down 6 percent.
