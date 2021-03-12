Lamar Chamber Prepares for Lamar Days
Russ Baldwin | Mar 12, 2021 | Comments 0
Lamar Days will be held over two days this year, Friday May 14th and Saturday May 15th including plans for a traditional downtown parade to celebrate Lamar’s 135th anniversary.
This year’s theme is, “The Spirit of Country Comes Alive with Lamar Days, 2021”. Vendors should start thinking about contacting the chamber at 336-4379 for booth information, either downtown on Friday or at Willow Creek Park on Saturday. Downtown merchants are being asked to consider holding sidewalk sales as they had been years ago.
The parade will be scheduled to go up Main Street beginning at 10am with a route that will take the entries into the park area. Exact details are developing. The annual BBQ is set for Friday from 11am to 1pm at the chamber parking lot and a street dance and beer garden will be held in the evening, beginning at 6pm. Ron Cook’s famous Hot Rod Car Show will be held as well.
