Juan Zavala…May 4, 1983 – March 23, 2021
A graveside celebration for lifelong Lamar resident, Juan Zavala will be held at 2:00PM on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at the Riverside Cemetery in Lamar with Pastor Paul Floyd of the High Plains Fellowship Church officiating.
Visitation for Juan will be held on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 from 9:00AM until 1:00PM at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Juan was born on May 4, 1983 at Lamar, Colorado to Manuel “Meme” and Debbie (Vargas) Zavala and passed away on March 23, 2021 at the age of 37.
He is preceded in death by his parents and paternal grandparents.
Juan is survived by his siblings, Adam Zavala and Christina Vargas; nephew, Adam Meme Zavala; maternal grandparents, Ismael and Madelana Vargas-Garcia all of Lamar as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Juan Zavala Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
