Honkers Welcome Sage Wind Apartments
Russ Baldwin | Mar 24, 2021 | Comments 0
The Lamar Honkers visited with Yvonne Watkins, owner SGL Enterprises and property manager of Sage Wind Apartments on Yucca Street in Lamar. Watkins explained the complex has over three dozen units in 1-2 and 3 bedrooms, all newly renovated with all-new appliances.
Watkins’s office hours are Monday through Friday from 8am to 4pm and by appointment for later hours. Saturdays by appointment only and closed Sundays. Her office is at 1705 South 12th Street and she can be reached at 720-316-6095 or at sagewindapts@gmail.com.
Filed Under: Chamber of Commerce • City of Lamar
