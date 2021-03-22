Darline Howland…September 20, 1929 – March 14, 2021
Visitation for Darline Howland will take place from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Monday, March 22, 2021 at Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel in Holly, Colorado. Graveside services will take place at 11:00 a.m. at the Holly Cemetery in Holly, Colorado with Bon May officiating.
Darline Louise (Meisman) Arney Howland joined the Meisman family on the September 20, 1929 in Wichita, Kansas. Mable Moon and Bernhard Meisman were very happy to welcome her as their eldest child. She passed away on the March 14, 2021 at the Bent County Healthcare Center, Las Animas, Colorado where she had resided for the last 3 years.
Darline spent her early years in South Central Kansas. The Meisman family ‘emigrated’ to Colorado in the late 1940s. From there Darline moved to Chicago, Illinois. She met and married Harry Canaday and to this relationship was born a daughter, Janey Canaday.
Darline later divorced Harry Canaday and married Donald J. Arney in 1952. A daughter, Donna Arney joined their family and they lived in the Dayton, Ohio area for a number of years. After Donna was an adult, Darline divorced Don.
Shortly after arriving in Holly, Colorado and settling in, she met a “nice” gentleman in Holly, Colorado by the name of Robert (Bob) Howland. Darline and Bob were married and enjoyed several good and happy years together.
Darline is survived by her daughters, Janey and Donna; grandson, Patrick Blackmon; and an adopted son, Patrick Howland of Arizona; siblings, Alfred Wesley Meisman, Christina K. Meisman, and Paul D. (Linda} Meisman.
Darline was preceded in death by her parents, Ben and Mable Meisman; and siblings, Velma Bernadine Meisman Jackson; Mary Frances Meisman Webster, Richard LeRoy Meisman, Lawrence Bernhard Meisman, James Leon Meisman, Velda Lucille Meisman Hennig, and David William Meisman.
