Darian David McCall…April 19, 1990 – March 3, 2021
A celebration of life memorial service for lifelong Lamar resident, Darian David McCall will be held at 11:00AM on Monday, March 15, 2021 at the Peacock Family Chapel in Lamar with Reverend Kathy Leathers officiating.
Per Darian’s request cremation will take place.
Darian was born on April 19, 1990 at Lamar, Colorado to Amy McCall and passed away on March 3, 2021 at the age of 30.
He is preceded in death by his nephew, Nicolas Martinez, maternal grandfather, Wayne McCall and paternal great-grandmother, Josephine Martinez.
Darian is survived by his son, Noah McCall; parents Amy and David Martinez; brothers, Jordan (Samantha) Martinez and Zxavier (Corrina) Martinez all of Lamar; seven nieces and nephews; maternal grandparents, Joan (Gene) McGinnis of Lamar, paternal grandparents, Matilda (Cuco) Tirado of Granada and paternal grandfather, Gail Hackett of Lamar. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Darian McCall Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
