Codie Kilee Smith…August 13, 1990 – March 22, 2021
A graveside celebration of life for former Lamar, Colorado resident currently of Cheyenne, Wyoming, Codie Kilee Smith will be held at 2:00PM on Monday, March 29, 2021 at the Fairmount Cemetery in Lamar.
Codie was born on August 13, 1990 at La Junta, Colorado to Dean Smith and Jennifer Lee Haskell and passed away on March 22, 2021 at the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center in Cheyenne, Wyoming at the age of 30.
She is preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Glenda Haskell and aunt, Rinda Haskell and uncles, Kenneth Smith and Curtis Smith.
Codie is survived by her father, Dean Smith; mother, Jennifer Haskell; children, Kyler Smith and T.J. Slade; sisters, Amber Haskell and Shawnee Smith; brother, Ryan Burchett, nieces and nephew, Aspen, Avianna and Lincoln and her paternal grandparents, Eugene Smith and Opal Reed. She is also survived by numerous cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Codie Smith Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
