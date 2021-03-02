Chamber Micro-Bash Generates Business Interest
The Lamar Chamber of Commerce held the first of three Micro-Bash dinners this past Friday, February 26th at the Lamar Eagles Lodge.
Lamar Chamber President, Jerry Roseberry, noted that these are information-based meetings, the first of which was created as a basic introduction to some of the business-connected organizations in Lamar and how they can assist an existing or growing retail or service oriented operation.
It has been a general lament that at some point in time, not just in Lamar, the left hand doesn’t know what the right requires; especially in determining just who you can turn to when you or your business venture requires information and guidelines.
That was the goal of the first gathering, an opportunity to acquaint people with some local resources they may not have known about beforehand.
Speakers included Stephanie Gonzales, Executive Director of SECED, Southeast Colorado Enterprise Development, Lamar Mayor and City Administrator, Kirk Crespin and Steve Kil, Cheryl Sanchez, Executive Director of PEP, Prowers Economic Development, Morgan Becker, Lamar Community Development Director and Roseberry, President of the Lamar Chamber of Commerce.
To a large extent, mission accomplished, as several people in the audience of about three dozen people remarked that they had been made aware of local resources they had not known about prior to the dinner meeting. Mayor Crespin and Steve Kil provided information regarding new business ventures planned within the city and current developments with providing the Lamar Airport with a new, fixed-base operator.
Future meetings will focus on other commercial and municipal aspects of community life in Lamar. The second Bash will be held Friday, March 26th at the Lamar Elks Lodge and will focus on the retail sector of business life in Lamar and the downtown area and the final Bash is set for Las Brisas Restaurant on Friday, April 16th. That meeting will provide information from guest speakers from the city’s banking and medical groups. For ticket information on the meeting and dinner, contact the Lamar Chamber at 336-4379.
