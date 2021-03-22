March Cattle on Feed Report from USDA
Russ Baldwin | Mar 22, 2021 | Comments 0
COLORADO:
The number of cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in Colorado feedlots with a capacity of 1,000 head or larger was estimated at 1,100,000 head as of March 1, 2021. The latest inventory was down 2 percent from February 1, 2021 but up 5 percent from March 1, 2020.
Cattle feeders with 1,000 head or larger capacity marketed an estimated 180,000 head of fed cattle during February 2021, unchanged from the previous month but down 12 percent from the February 2020 marketings.
An estimated 165,000 head of cattle and calves were placed on feed during February 2021, 15 percent below last month, but up 3 percent from the February 2020 placements. Of the number placed in February, 18 percent weighed less than 600 pounds, 18 percent weighed from 600 to 699 pounds, 24 percent weighed from 700 to 799 pounds, 27 percent weighed 800 to 899 pounds and 12 percent weighed 900 pounds or greater. Other disappearance for February, at 5,000 head, was unchanged from last month and last year.
UNITED STATES:
Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the United States for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 12.0 million head on March 1, 2021. The inventory was 2 percent above March 1, 2020. This is the second highest March 1 inventory since the series began in 1996.
Placements in feedlots during February totaled 1.68 million head, 2 percent below 2020. Net placements were 1.63 million head. During February, placements of cattle and calves weighing less than 600 pounds were 335,000 head, 600-699 pounds were 295,000 head, 700-799 pounds were 465,000 head, 800- 899 pounds were 409,000 head, 900-999 pounds were 125,000 head, and 1,000 pounds and greater were 55,000 head.
Marketings of fed cattle during February totaled 1.73 million head, 2 percent below 2020. Other disappearance totaled 58,000 head during February, unchanged from 2020.
For a full copy of the March 2021 Cattle on Feed report please visit www.nass.usda.gov
Filed Under: Agriculture • Consumer Issues • County • Education • Media Release
About the Author: