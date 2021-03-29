Birth Announcements: Barrett-/-Black-/-Mestas
Daniel and Brittani Barrett of Sheridan Lake, Colorado announce the birth of their son, Jackson Mark Barrett at 2:01pm at Prowers Medical Center on Saturday, March 27, 2021 with Dr. Korkis attending. Jackson weighed seven pounds and five ounces and was 20 inches in length at birth. Grandparents: Steven and Mary Sue Widener, Bill Barrett and Sheila Campbell.
Samuel Black and Jenifer Black of Eads, Colorado announce the birth of their son, Winston Ryder Black at 4:07pm at Prowers Medical Center on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 with Dr. Figlio attending. Winston weighed seven pounds and three ounces and was 18 ½ inches in length at birth. Grandparents: Eunice Weber and Roger Black.
Amanda and Richard Mestas of Lamar, Colorado announce the birth of their daughter, Savannah Jayde Mestas at 8:18am at Prowers Medical Center on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 with Dr. Korkis attending. Savannah weighed seven pounds and thirteen ounces and was 19 ¾ inches in length at birth. Brother: Gavin Mestas. Grandparents: Elizabeth and Armando Bosquez.
