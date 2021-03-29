Birth Announcements:  Barrett-/-Black-/-Mestas

Mar 29, 2021

 

 

Daniel and Brittani Barrett of Sheridan Lake, Colorado announce the birth of their son, Jackson Mark Barrett at 2:01pm at Prowers Medical Center on Saturday, March 27, 2021 with Dr. Korkis attending.  Jackson weighed seven pounds and five ounces and was 20 inches in length at birth.  Grandparents:  Steven and Mary Sue Widener, Bill Barrett and Sheila Campbell.

Samuel Black and Jenifer Black of Eads, Colorado announce the birth of their son, Winston Ryder Black at 4:07pm at Prowers Medical Center on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 with Dr. Figlio attending.  Winston weighed seven pounds and three ounces and was 18 ½ inches in length at birth.  Grandparents:  Eunice Weber and Roger Black.

Amanda and Richard Mestas of Lamar, Colorado announce the birth of their daughter, Savannah Jayde Mestas at 8:18am at Prowers Medical Center on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 with Dr. Korkis attending.  Savannah weighed seven pounds and thirteen ounces and was 19 ¾ inches in length at birth.  Brother:  Gavin Mestas.  Grandparents:  Elizabeth and Armando Bosquez.

