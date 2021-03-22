Arthur Aeschliman…October 5, 1939 – March 17, 2021
A Memorial Service for Art Aeschliman will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at the Syracuse Wesleyan Church in Syracuse, Kansas with Pastor Ray Frank officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Coolidge Cemetery in Coolidge, Kansas.
Arthur Joel Aeschliman, “Art”, departed this life on March 17, 2021 at the age of 81 and received his eternal healing following 6 ½ years battling cancer.
Art was born on October 5, 1939, the middle son of Marion Oscar and Nettie (Schmidt) Aeschliman. Most of his growing up years were on a farm in northwest Hamilton County, Kansas. Art graduated from Syracuse High School in 1957 and then graduated from Bartlesville Wesleyan College in 1961. In May 1962 Art joined the United States Air Force, serving until May 1966.
On July 22, 1966 Art married Alma “Yvonne” Wright in Wichita, Kansas, a marriage which lasted 54 years until his passing.
In the fall of 1966 Art and Yvonne moved to Tulsa, Oklahoma for Art to attend Spartan School of Aeronautics where he received an A&P rating (Aircraft & Powerplant). He later completed studies and qualified for his Inspection Authorization. After working in the small aircraft industry in the Boulder, Colorado area for a few years, he returned to Syracuse where he has worked on maintenance and rebuilding small aircraft and crop dusters until his passing.
During that time, he also returned to farming, taking over his Dad’s farm in northwest Hamilton County when he retired.
Art has been a faithful member of the Wesleyan Church, both in Syracuse and in Boulder, Colorado, serving as Sunday School Teacher for children, teens, and adults, he served on church board, the building committee, maintenance worker, and most recently as the person who greeted everyone upon arrival, opening the door or assisting them from their car. He was at his post as recently as March 7th.
Art is preceded in death by his parents; nephew, Dinzle Leon Aeschliman; and sister-in-law, Rebecca “Becky” Aeschliman.
He is survived by his wife of the home; four brothers, Francis M. (Edith) of Independence, Kansas, Arlie L. of Tribune, Kansas, Gerald R. (Lois) of Weippe, Idaho, Ulys S. (Verna) of Coolidge, Kansas; as well as numerous nieces and nephews, and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Wesleyan Church in care of Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 950, Lamar, Colorado, 81052. To leave online condolences please visit www.valleymemorialfc.com.
