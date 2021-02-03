Yancie Lea Franklin Named Good Citizen from Campo High School
Russ Baldwin | Feb 03, 2021 | Comments 0
Yancie Lea Franklin, daughter of Jason and Christy Franklin was named Good Citizen from Campo High School.
Yancie Franklin excelled in everything Campo has to offer. She ultimately held the office of President in Student Council and Friends of Rachel’s Club. Yancie also participated in Youth Advisory Council, drama, athletics and choir. Her greatest love was Friends of Rachel’s Club (FOR Club). She was a charter member and extremely proud of their accomplishments.
As a 4-H member for ten years, Yancie brought home blue ribbons and learned responsibility along the way. She ultimately served as president of her club and served on the Baca County 4-H Council.
Yancie’s work experience started when she was fourteen years old in their family restaurant, the Campo Café. Since 2019, Yancie has worked as a Certified Nurse’s Aide and a Ward clerk on weekends and during the summers at the Morton County Hospital.
Yancie Franklin writes in her DAR essay, “Good citizens don’t care what others think of them, they just want to do what they believe is right. A good citizen strives for equality of all Americans; basing nothing on the color of skin, gender, or church attendance. A good citizen will do anything in their power to make things right, even if it takes years to accomplish.”
After graduation, Yancie plans to attend Seward County Community College. There she will pursue a career in Health Care. After receiving her LPN initially, Yancie will become a Family Nurse Practitioner.
