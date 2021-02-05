Thomas E. Kesterson…November 21, 1947 – February 1, 2021
Russ Baldwin | Feb 05, 2021 | Comments 0
A memorial service for longtime Lamar resident, Thomas E. Kesterson will be held at 11:00AM on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Pastor Paul Floyd of the High Plains Fellowship Church officiating.
Per Thomas’ request cremation will take place.
Thomas was born on November 21, 1947 at Pueblo, Colorado to William Ellis and Berniece Evelyn (Erickson) Kesterson and passed away on February 1, 2021at his home in Lamar with his family by his side at the age of 73.
He is preceded in death by his parents, daughter Kelly Jean Kesterson, brothers Robert “Bobby” Kesterson and William “Billy” Kesterson and sister, Betty Lou Mugrage.
Thomas is survived by his wife, Jacie Kesterson of the family home in Lamar; children, Eugene Kesterson of Fowler, CO, Clyde “Troy” Holt III of Rome, GA, Jeremy (Melanie) Rodriguez of Colorado Springs, CO, Shaundra (Jacob) Lucero of Lamar, CO, ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, Eileen Davis of CA, Donna Grinstead of Fowler, CO, Jimmy (Martha) Kesterson of Fowler, CO, Charles Kesterson of Pueblo, CO, Charlene Steele of Canon City, CO and Patricia (Mike) McCleary of Casa Grande, AZ as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Prowers County Veteran’s Affairs to help with transportation for local veteran’s either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: