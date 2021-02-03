Southeast Colorado Good Citizens Recognized
Russ Baldwin | Feb 03, 2021 | Comments 0
Good Citizens from area schools are recognized for the 2020-2021 school year. Those senior students selected from their high school are: Yancy Lea Franklin, Campo High School; Mollie Marie Kelley, Eads High School; Jonathan Ian Rink, Granada High School; Sage Ann Higbee, Lamar High School; Kieley Lynn Stegman, Pritchett High School; Payton Rae Arbuthnot, Springfield High School; D’Neil Doyle, Walsh High School and Cadence Kain Zordel, Wiley High School.
The Fort William Bent Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) recognizes area good citizens each year for their good citizenship displayed throughout their school years. Forty-seven DAR Chapters will honor close to 200 or more Good Citizens throughout Colorado this year. This all began when our individual chapter chairmen presented our program to the high school counselors.
The DAR Good Citizens program and scholarship contest is intended to encourage and reward the qualities of good citizenship. The program is open to all senior class students enrolled in accredited public or private secondary schools that are in good standing with their State Boards of Education. The student selected as the school’s DAR Good Citizen by the high school staff must have the qualities of dependability (which includes truthfulness, loyalty, and punctuality); service (which includes cooperation, courtesy, and consideration of others); leadership (which includes personality, self-control, and ability to assume responsibility); and patriotism (which includes unselfish interest in family, school, community and nation) to an outstanding degree. Each one of these area students exemplifies these qualities.
The Daughters of the American Revolution also offers a scholarship contest along with the DAR Good Citizens program. This year’s winner of the scholarship contest will be announced in next week’s paper. The student will win $100 from the Fort William Bent Chapter. His/her application along with the winning essay was advanced to the state level where the winner could win $250 and a special state DAR Good Citizens pin and certificate if chosen. The judges were not affiliated with DAR and this year the judges were from Prowers County.
The national winner will be invited to Washington, D.C. to attend DAR Continental Congress and will be awarded a $5,000 scholarship, an inscribed silver bowl, and certificate. Each of the eight national division winners will receive a cash award in the amount of $500.
The eight area students will receive a Good Citizen pin and certificate. The Fort William Bent Chapter honors the fine young men and women who were chosen as Good Citizens. The greatest honor a student can receive from their school or community is being chosen a “Good Citizen”.
Filed Under: County • Education • Featured • Media Release • School • Youth
About the Author: