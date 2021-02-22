Mary Ann McSchooler
Mary Ann McSchooler, 77. Survived by daughters, Pam (Joe) Caprio and Janelle (Josh) Self; son, Scott (Mary)McSchooler; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; brother, Allen (Florence) Bauer; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by husband, Morris “Mo” W. McSchooler. Cremation, Montgomery & Steward Crematorium. Memorial service, 10 a.m. Saturday, Beulah United Methodist Church, 5903 Pennsylvania Ave. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Beulah Valley Fire Dept., 8675 Central Ave, Beulah, CO 81023. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com
