Martha Marie Weber…September 17, 1941 – February 22, 2021
Russ Baldwin | Feb 23, 2021 | Comments 0
Funeral Services for Martha Marie Weber will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel in Lamar, Colorado with Pastor Timothy Wheaton officiating. Interment will follow at Fairmount Cemetery in Lamar, Colorado. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 1, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Martha Marie (Johannsen) Weber was born on September 17, 1941 in Lamar, Colorado to John F.P. and Octava (Reynolds) Johannsen. She passed away on February 22, 2021 in Loveland, Colorado at the age of 79.
Martha was born and raised on a farm in Lamar, Colorado. She attended and graduated from Lamar Schools in 1958. Following graduation, Martha attended nurses training in Halstead, Kansas for three years. Upon completion of nurses training, Martha worked at the hospital in Kinsley, Kansas and later in Pueblo and Lamar. Martha met her husband, Paul J Weber, and they were married on July 27, 1969. She helped Paul on the farm. Later, after the birth of their daughter, she returned to nursing. Even after retiring from nursing, she continued to care for Paul and her brother, Bill. She also babysat several children. Her final years were spent with her daughter and her family in the Kansas City area and finally with them in Loveland, Colorado.
Martha is survived by her daughter, Trudy (Timothy) Wheaton of Loveland, Colorado; grandsons, Ian Wheaton of Lamar and Paul Wheaton of Loveland, Colorado; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul J Weber; parents, John F.P and Octava Johannsen; brothers, John Johannsen Jr., and James “Bill” Johannsen; sister, Lilly Ann Johannsen; sisters-in-law, Maria Johannsen, Eunice Weber, and Erlene Chatham; brothers-in-law, David Weber and Oran Chatham.
To leave online condolences or to view the services live, please visit www.valleymemorialfc.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: