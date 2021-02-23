Malissa Arguello…February 22, 1990 – February 20, 2021
Russ Baldwin | Feb 23, 2021 | Comments 0
A celebration of life for lifelong Lamar resident, Malissa Arguello will be held at 1:00PM on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at the Peacock Family Chapel. Interment will follow at the Riverside Cemetery.
Malissa was born on February 22, 1990 at Lamar, Colorado to Danny Arguello and Margaret Sena and passed away on February 20, 2021 at the Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs, Colorado at the age of 30.
Awaiting her in heaven is her father, Danny Arguello; brother, Damien Sena; maternal grandfather, Roger Sena, paternal grandfather, Daniel Arguello and uncles, Jesse Sena and Joe Sena.
Malissa is survived by her mother, Margie (Jaime) Sena-White of Lamar; siblings, Navin (Rachelle) Sena, Hayden Arguello and Samantha Arguello all of Lamar; nieces and nephews, Ashton, Jace, Demi, Jett, Emily, Ethan, Ella, Kenyon, Brooklyn, Kaliah, Aubrey and August, and great-nephew, Andres; aunt, Alice (Larry) Sandoval, uncles, Ruben Hernandez, Jr., David (Deanna) Sena, Lenny Arguello and Frankie Arguello all of Lamar; maternal grandparents, Mary (Ruben) Hernandez and paternal grandmother, Toni Arguello. She is also survived by numerous cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Malissa Arguello Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home office.
