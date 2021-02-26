Letter from Prowers County Board of Commissioners:
Russ Baldwin | Feb 26, 2021 | Comments 0
RE: SB21-033 – Conservation Easement Reparations
Dear Senators & Representatives:
The Board of Prowers County Commissioners urges our Colorado lawmakers to vote in favor of SB21-033, to finally repair the restore land owners and tax credit buyers who acted in good faith, but were severely damaged by the Colorado Department of Revenue’s wrongful disallowance of Conservation Easement tax credits.
Land owners (farmers and ranchers) throughout Colorado, and especially southeast Colorado, have long-suffered immeasurable damages, caused by the CDOR’s arbitrary disallowance of tax credits (2000-2013), …all while simultaneously suffering multi-year agricultural disasters (drought, high winds, freezes, wildfires and failing markets).
It is long past due to repair the enormous damages unjustly caused by the state agency. Although SB21-033 will not make C/E landowners “whole”, but it will go a long way to mitigate economic damages and restore the integrity of the Conservation Easement program.
We strongly support, and strongly urge our lawmakers to enact SB21-033.
Board of Count commissioners for Prowers County, Colorado
Thomas Grasmick, Chair
Ron Cook, Vice-Chair
Wendy Buxton-Andrade, Commissioner
