Lamar Native, Jose “Angel” Ramos Receives Meritorious Promotion with the United States Marine Corps
Russ Baldwin | Feb 03, 2021 | Comments 0
Angel, 23, currently stationed on Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii on the island of Oahu, received a meritorious Sergeant promotion on February 2, 2021.
Being promoted meritoriously is a huge accomplishment. Due to rule changes put in place by the Marine Corps in January 2020, any enlisted Marine would not be able to be promoted to Sergeant in 4 years or under unless they are promoted meritoriously. To even be considered for promotion, you must be surpassing all Marine Corps standards. Those standards include, physical fitness tests, rifle scores, schooling, volunteer hours, and book reports. You must also be recommended by your superiors. Once those qualifications are met, it is a three tier competition against the few Marines recommended; those Marines are all stationed in Hawaii and Japan.
Angel achieved his goal of being promoted to meritorious Sergeant. In fact, he was even promoted meritorious Corporal in 2019 and graduated Corporals Course as Honor Graduate. Along with his meritorious promotions, Angel holds numerous awards in the Marine Corps, ranging from “Iron Man” which signifies the most fit Marine in his company – to his most recent, Navy Achievement Medal which is awarded to Marines that go above and beyond in excelling in assigned duties and for making a noticeable impact.
Ramos graduated from Lamar High School in 2016. He has served in the United States Marine Corps since April of 2018. He is the husband of Rhaeli (Sicklebower) Ramos, and their four children Jaeda, Jaitren, Jayci, and Jrae, all of Lamar, CO.
