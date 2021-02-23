Lamar Honkers, Keeping Busy
The Lamar Honkers have been at work, visiting several area businesses over the past week. Stops include Home and Season on South Main Street; Farm Credit of Southern Colorado on East Olive Street and the Cornerstone Resource Center also on East Olive.
The Lamar Chamber Honkers recently regrouped their operations during the Covid pandemic and new members are joining the established crew to pay visits to new businesses and help promote the benefits of local shopping in Lamar.
Home and Season is owned/operated by Haley Rhodes and open for business Tuesday through Saturday from 10am to 6pm at 110/112 South Main Street. Home and Season features a variety of home goods, gifts and clothing for women and children. They can be reached at 719-377-7418.
Pictured: Joe Zapata, Kathy Kennedy, Debbie Davis, Haley Rhodes, Kirsten Summers, Holly Burton and Cheryl Preisser.
Farm Credit of Colorado is operating from their brand new location at 1301 East Olive Street in Lamar. Open Monday through Friday from 8am to 4pm, Farm Credit is a financing cooperative that focuses on providing credit to farmers, ranchers and rural Americans in southeast Colorado. Services include operating lines of credit, appraisals, rural home mortgages, equipment leases, loans and more. Contact them at 719-336-7474 or www.aglending.com and find them on their facebook page featuring Farm Credit Southern Colorado.
Pictured: Holly Burton, Joe Zapata, Jamie Hernandez, Chrissy Beard, Gail Harvey, Tom Salisbury, Cheryl Preisser and Kathy Kennedy. (not pictured-Dwight Burns and Alicia Crist)
The Cornerstone Resource Center is managed by Jenni Mortimeyer at 310 East Olive Street in Lamar. The Cornerstone is a local source of information where community members can get connected to resources to them and their families succeed. Call today for more information at 691-6089 and visit their website at info!tcsrc.org. Hours are 9am to 4pm, Monday through Thursday and Friday from 9am to 1pm. After hour visits are available by appointment.
Pictured: Rick Robbins, Kathy Kennedy, Joe Zapata, Holly Burton, Sharon Mauch, Jenni Mortimeyer, Meagan Hillman and Cheryl Preisser.
