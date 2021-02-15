Kathy Trask…September 20, 1955 – February 10, 2021
Russ Baldwin | Feb 15, 2021 | Comments 0
Mass of Christian Burial for Kathy Trask will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at the St. Frances of Rome Catholic Church in Holly, Colorado with Father Steven Murray as celebrant. Recitation of the Rosary will begin at 12:30 p.m. Interment will take place at the Holly Cemetery in Holly, Colorado. Visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. until time of Rosary at St. Frances of Rome Catholic Church.
Kathy Lynn Trask (nee Allenbaugh), 65, died at home in Pueblo, Colorado on Wednesday, February 10, 2021. She was born in Syracuse, Kansas on September 20, 1955.
Kathy was a mother’s girl, a mother, and an employee of the State of Colorado. She was a mother who broke horses, loved to cook for her family, doted on her grandchildren, and served as the glue that held two generations of the family together.
Kathy was preceded in death by her mother, Patsy Switzer. She is survived by her sons, Jeremy Allenbaugh (Donna) and Kyle Trask; daughters, Heather Benfatti (James) and Claire Trask; brothers, Foster Allenbaugh, Michael Allenbaugh, and John Switzer (Valerie); sister, Elaine Osbment; grandchildren, Monica Jecmen, Joshua and Louis Allenbaugh, Randy Trask, and Brayden and Allie Benfatti; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 950, Lamar, Colorado, 81052 or to the Go Fund Me account set up in Kathy’s name at https://gofund.me/78d41948. To leave online condolences please visit www.valleymemorialfc.com.
