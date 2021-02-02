Good Day, Lamar Chamber of Commerce Members:
Russ Baldwin | Feb 02, 2021 | Comments 0
The Lamar Chamber of Commerce is developing a program for 2021 called Micro Bash. We will host and invite our chamber members to a dinner and a one-on-one conversation with the Chamber Directors over the next several months.
Because of the uncertain health conditions of hosting a large gathering, we have decided to cancel the Annual Banquet in place of these future dinner meetings, allowing the business community to stay up to date with Chamber events and provide an opportunity to meet with our new board directors. This will also give you a chance to discuss what your chamber offers our memberships.
You are very important to us, and we know the last year as been a difficult time, but events can improve and we can return to our normal lifestyles at home and at work. The chamber Micro Bashes will begin in February, with one taking place in March and April. To help focus on our local business climate the future dinners will invite participants by way of retail or service categories and those specific invitations will soon be mailed to you.
We hope that you will take this advantage to enjoy a meal, have direct contact with the chamber board and express your opinion on your Chamber.
Contact me if you have any questions at 719-336-4379. Our office schedule is Monday thru Thursday from 9 AM to 3 PM, and on Friday from 9 AM to 12 Noon.
Thank you again, and I will be contacting you. We hope to hear from you soon.
Val Baldwin
Lamar Chamber Office Manager
Filed Under: City of Lamar • Consumer Issues • Economy • Events • Featured • Media Release
About the Author: