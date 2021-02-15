CO Sec of State Joins Coalition Condemning Threats Against Election Officials
Russ Baldwin | Feb 15, 2021 | Comments 0
DENVER, Colo- Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold has joined a bipartisan coalition of Secretaries of State from around the country on a resolution condemning threats against election officials. Leading up to and in the wake of the 2020 General Election, there has been a spate of threats directed specifically at state election officials throughout the United States.
“The 2020 General Election was the safest and most secure in our nation’s history, yet diligent election officials have still been the target of threats from those who believe lies about election impropriety,” said Secretary Griswold. “I’m proud to stand with my fellow Secretaries of State to condemn these malicious attempts to intimidate election officials.”
The resolution outlines the many duties election workers serve in maintaining safe, secure elections in every state in the country. It resolves that all threats of violence be condemned while urging other elected officials to do the same.
In Colorado, the 2020 General Election was one of the most successful and secure in state history, with a record number of Coloradans taking part despite the election taking park in the midst of a global pandemic.
Filed Under: County • Elections • Law Enforcement • Media Release • Politics • Public Safety
