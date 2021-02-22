Cattle on Feed, February 19, 2021
CATTLE ON FEED
COLORADO
The number of cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in Colorado feedlots with a capacity of 1,000 head or larger was estimated at 1,120,000 head as of February 1, 2021. The latest inventory was up 1 percent from January 1, 2021 and up 3 percent from February 1, 2020. Cattle feeders with 1,000 head or larger capacity marketed an estimated 180,000 head of fed cattle during January 2021, up 6 percent from the previous month but down 5 percent from the January 2020 marketings. An estimated 195,000 cattle and calves were placed on feed during January 2021, 26 percent above last month, but down 5 percent from the January 2020 placements.
Of the number placed in January, 18 percent weighed less than 600 pounds, 23 percent weighed from 600 to 699 pounds, 28 percent weighed from 700 to 799 pounds, 21 percent weighed 800 to 899 pounds, and 10 percent weighed 900 pounds or greater. Other disappearance for January was estimated at 5,000 head, 25 percent over last month, but no change from last year.
UNITED STATES
Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the United States for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 12.1 million head on February 1, 2021. The inventory was 1 percent above February 1, 2020. This is the second highest February 1 inventory since the series began in 1996. Placements in feedlots during January totaled 2.02 million head, 3 percent above 2020. Net placements were 1.96 million head. During January, placements of cattle and calves weighing less than 600 pounds were 410,000 head, 600-699 pounds were 440,000 head, 700-799 pounds were 575,000 head, 800-899 pounds were 417,000 head, 900-999 pounds were 105,000 head, and 1,000 pounds and greater were 70,000 head.
Marketings of fed cattle during January totaled 1.82 million head, 6 percent below 2020. Other disappearance totaled 56,000 head during January, 4 percent above 2020.
For a full copy of the February 2021 Cattle on Feed report please visit www.nass.usda.gov.
