Cadence Kain Zordel Named Good Citizen for Wiley High School
Cadence Kain Zordel, son of Sam and Candace Zordel, is the Good Citizen from Wiley High School.
Cade is a member of the National Honors Society, the FCCLA Chapter, serves on the Student Council and is Headboy while participating in football, wrestling, track and baseball.
Over the years Cade has been employed as a mechanic at PM and Sons, a carpenter with Elby Sneller and a farmhand at R Triple C Farms.
In Part I of the scholarship application, Cade had to describe how he tried to manifest the qualities of a good citizen. These are his words: “I am a motivated senior with a GPA of 4.2 The reasons I feel I represent the DAR Good Citizen is because I am a student who maintains a 4.0 and above GPA while participating in sports and other extracurricular activities that have a need for each of the qualities; dependability, service, leadership and patriotism. I am dependable because I show up to every practice and every class motivated to take on the task at hand. I provide service by doing what I can for my community, whether that be handing out boxes of food to local families, cleaning and helping move families, or hiding Easter eggs for local kids. I show leadership with everything I do. I have always tried to help everyone around me, and help them grow and learn in every activity I have been involved in. I display my patriotism by standing up every morning and saying the pledge in school; as well when the national anthem is played I stand and honor our flag. In the last three 9/11 Tribute Parades, I have participated in each. These are the reasons I feel I am a DAR Good Citizen.”
Cade writes in his essay, “Generations before my generation said that we will be leading the nation someday. For me I took this to heart, because I want to be able to help our country progress in the near future.” Cade went on to say later in his essay, “Good citizens always look to do what they can and help out the community and nation. Whether it be big or small, a good citizen will always find a way to help.
After high school Cade plans on attending Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction. He will be majoring in kinesiology for six years pursing his dream of becoming a physical therapist. As a physical therapist, Cade plans to open his own practice.
The writer of this article texted Cade for a digital picture for publicity purposes. With a quick response the young man responded to the request and also replied with a ‘thank you’ for the opportunity to enter this Good Citizen Contest. A good citizen indeed, a simple thank you!
