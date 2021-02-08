Birth Announcements: Gadash-/-Williams-/-Sabillon
Tress and Callie Gadash of Lamar, CO announce the birth of their daughter, Corrie Lou Gadash at 8:34am at Prowers Medical Center on Thursday, February 4, 2021 with Sharon Hendricks attending. Corrie weighed six pounds and 14 ounces and was 19 ½ inches in length at birth. Brothers/Sisters: Cayce Alan Gadash. Grandparents: Bill and Nelda Curry and Debbie Gadash.
Andrew and Tamela Williams of Lamar, CO announce the birth of their daughter, Carsyn Leigh Williams at 8:11am at Prowers Medical Center on Thursday, February 4, 2021 with Dr. Korkis attending. Carsyn weighed eight pounds and seven ounces and was 20 inches in length at birth. Siblings: Charlotte Grace Williams. Grandparents: Mary and James Perkins and Linda and Craig Grice.
Kandy Paola Sabillon Villatoro and Edwin Alexander Perez Jimenez of Granada, CO announce the birth of their daughter, Nathalie Leoleth Perez Sabillon at 11:26am at Prowers Medical Center on Thursday, February 4, 2021 with Dr. Skaggs attending. Nathalie weighed eight pounds and six ounces and was 21 inches in length at birth. Siblings: Edwin Alexander Perez Sabillon. Grandparents: Natividad Ramirez and Leonila Zavala.
