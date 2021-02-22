Birth Announcements: Adams-/-Roseberry-/-Mendrano
Shawn and Amber Adams of Holly, Colorado announce the birth of their son, Tucker Terrel Adams at 8:07am at Prowers Medical Center on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 with Dr. Skaggs attending. Tucker weighed seven pounds and 12 ounces and was 20 inches in length at birth. Siblings: Colter Adams and Luke Adams. Grandparents: Jerry and Donna Adams, Daniel and Cathy Gonzales and Ray Carlile.
Jerry and Ashley Roseberry of Lamar, Colorado announce the birth of their son, Walker Dixon Roseberry at 4:35am at Prowers Medical Center on Monday, February 15, 2021 with Dr. Skaggs and PMC staff attending. Walker weighed seven pounds and seven ounces and was 19 ½ inches in length at birth. Siblings: Renee. Grandparents: Steve and Gina Young and Carol Sue (Nixon) Roseberry.
Maria Cuayahuitl of Granada, Colorado announces the birth of her daughter, Samara Yaelyn Mendrano at 3:10pm at Prowers Medical Center on Sunday, February 14, 2021 with Dr. Skaggs attending. Samara weighed six pounds and 14 ounces and was 19 ½ inches in length at birth. She has two brothers/sisters at the family home.
