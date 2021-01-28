Wranglers Gymnastics Team of Wild West Athletics competes in Salina Ks.
The Wranglers Gymnastics Team of Wild West Athletics located in Lamar, Colorado attended the Winter Wonderland AAU sanctioned competition held in Salina, Ks the weekend of January 22nd – 24th.
The Wrangler team boasts 26 members of the 449 gymnasts that competed in Salina from ages 7-17 and levels 1-Gold.
There were 20 teams being represented across the State of Kansas and Southeastern Colorado. The WWA Wranglers all placed in the top three of each team division:
- Level 1’s – Champion 1st place
- Level 2’s – Reserve Champion 2nd place
- Level 3’s – 3rd place
- Level 4’s – Champion 1st place
- Gold – Champion 1st place
Level 1’s:
Priya Mayjoy of Lamar earned the bronze in the 10-12 age division with an all-around score of 37.65.
Elizabeth Mortimeyer of Lamar was the Bars Champion in division 9A with 9.55 and earned the Reserve All Around Champion title with a 37.05.
Preslee Lou Seufer of Holly had a consistent first sanctioned competition where she averaged a 9.60 on every event earning the Reserve Champion All Around title in division 8A with a 38.45. Seufer was the 10th highest scoring gymnast within the entire competition of all 449 gymnasts.
Cayleigh Stum of Sheridan Lake had an amazing first competition where she earned 3 Championship titles in addition to claiming the Gold medal in the 10-12 age division with an all-around score of 38.75. Stum also earned the title of the 3rd highest scoring gymnast of all 449 athletes in the meet.
Madilyn Tedder of Walsh earned the Reserve Champion title in the 10-12 age division with an all-around score of 37.75.
Paycen Williams of Wiley had a clean sweep in the division 8A claiming the Championship title on vault, bars, beam, floor and the all-around with a 38.80 and was the 2nd highest scoring competitor of the entire meet scoring higher that the remainder of the 448 athletes.
Level 2’s:
Avee Jackson of Rocky Ford had a fantastic first sanctioned competition in which she was tied for the 5th highest scoring gymnast of all ages and levels combined for a total of 449 athletes where she scored an All Around of 38.65
Abygail Stevens of Lamar earned the Gold medal on beam with a 9.65 and claimed the silver medal placing 2nd in the 11B division with an all-around of 37.20.
Kali Stevens of Lamar earned 3 gold medals, 1 silver medal, and the championship title in the 12-14 age division with an all-around of 38.10. Stevens tied to be titled the 17th highest scoring gymnast of the 449 athletes in the entire competition.
Jesenia Gamboa of Granada earned 3 gold medals, 1 silver medal, and the championship title in the 11A division with an all-around of 38.30. Gamboa tied to be the 14th highest scoring gymnast of the entire competition boasting 449 athletes.
Level 3’s:
Brystal Bletzacker of Eads claimed the silver medal on vault with a 9.40 and took home the bronze placing 3rd in the all-around in the 9A division with a 37.15.
Laila Garcia of McClave won the gold medal on beam & vault with the scores of 9.35 & 9.55 and claimed the silver medal placing 2nd in the 12 yr old age division with an all-around score of 36.85.
Jocelyn Tedder of Walsh earned 2 gold medals placing 1st on bars & floor and claiming the silver medal placing 2nd in the all-around in the age 13 division with a 36.90.
River Loader earned the silver medal placing 2nd on floor with a 9.30 and placing 4th in the age 13 division with an all-around of 36.65.
Level 4’s:
Jailyn Brandl of Tribune, Ks. Claimed the bronze medal placing 3rd on vault and placed 6th in the all-around of the 11 yr old age division with an all-around of 33.80.
Tryleigh Suede DuVall of Granada claimed two gold medals on vault & beam and earned the 1st place gold medal in the all-around with a score of 35.55 in the 11 yr old age division.
Jacee Kravig of Wiley won the balance beam with a score of 9.45 claiming the gold medal and earning the silver medal placing 2nd in the all-around of the 12-14 age division with a score of 24.70.
Bronwyn Lewis of Syracuse placed 3rd in the all-around division of the 12-14 age group taking home the bronze medal with a score of 34.00.
Hensley Mireles of Lamar won the gold medal placing 1st on bars with a 9.20 and placed 4th in the all-around 12-14 age division with a 33.90.
Addison Vallejos of Lamar earned 2 gold medals on vault & floor and 2 silver medals on bars & beam. Vallejos took home the championship gold medal in the 12-14 age division with an all-around score of 36.50. She was also the highest scoring gymnast of the entire meet including all ages and levels.
Level Gold’s:
Kady Bierbaum of Swink took home 2 gold medals on vault & bars and 2 silver medals on beam & floor and earning the championship title claiming the 1st place gold medal in the 16-18 age division with an all-around score of 37.95.
Haylee Beth Darnell of Holly took home 2 gold medals for beam & floor and 2 silver medals on vault & bars and claiming the silver medal for a 2nd place finish in the 16-18 age division with an all-around score of 37.25.
Stella Simon of Kendall, Ks earned 2 silver medals on vault & beam and placed 5th in the all-around of division 12A with a score of 35.25.
Ella Splitter of Sheridan Lake claimed the bronze medal earning 3rd place on vault with a 9.0 and scored a 33.95 in the all-around division for ages 14-15.
