Robert D. “Bob” Keenan…September 11, 1961 – January 19, 2021
Russ Baldwin | Jan 20, 2021 | Comments 0
A memorial service for longtime Two Buttes, Colorado resident, Robert D. Keenan, affectionately known to his family and friends as Bob will be held at 2:00PM on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at the Two Buttes Gymnasium with Terry Swanson officiating.
Per Bob’s request cremation will take place.
Bob was born on September 11, 1961 at Lamar, Colorado to Phyllis Jane (Weeden) Keenan and passed away on January 19, 2021 at his home in Two Buttes, Colorado at the age of 59.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Phyllis Jane Keenan and his father, Robert Keenan.
Bob is survived by his wife, Jean Keenan of the family home in Two Buttes, CO; children, Steve (Andrea) Keenan of Springfield, CO and Dawn Keenan of Springfield, CO and grandchildren Kaden and Gavin. He is also survived by many friends.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
