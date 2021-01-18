Raymond L. Binder…October 1, 1943 – January 17, 2021
A memorial service for lifelong Lamar resident, Raymond L. Binder will be held at 10:00AM on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at the Peacock Family Chapel. Inurnment will follow at the Fairmount Cemetery.
Per Raymond’s request cremation will take place.
Raymond was born on October 1, 1943 at Lamar, Colorado to Carl A. Binder who was born in Germany and Ella (Wilken) Binder who was born in Unadilla, NE. Raymond passed away on January 17, 2021 at his home in Lamar with his wife by his side at the age of 77.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Gerald Binder, Lawrence Binder and Carl Binder.
Raymond is survived by his wife, Alice Binder of the family home in Lamar; children Wendy (Dave Marr) Milburn of Berthoud, CO and Darren (Ellie) Binder of Wilber, NE and grandchildren, Gavin Milburn, Emily Binder and Zachary Binder. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Fire and Ambulance and/or Southeast Colorado Cancer Initiative either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
