Nicholas “Nick” Harms…May 7, 1953 – December 30, 2020
Russ Baldwin | Jan 01, 2021 | Comments 0
A celebration of life for lifelong Cheyenne Wells, Colorado resident, Nick Harms will be held at 10:30AM on Monday, January 4, 2021 at the Grace Lutheran Church in Cheyenne Wells, Colorado. Interment will follow at the Fairview Cemetery in Cheyenne Wells, Colorado.
Per Nick’s request there will not be a visitation.
Nick was born on May 7, 1953 at Cheyenne Wells, Colorado to Melvin and Nellie (Ashley) Harms and passed away on December 30, 2020 at the age of 67.
He is preceded in death by his father Melvin Harms, mother Nellie Harms, brother Jeff Harms, father and mother-in-law Bill and Emily Weber and Connie Weber.
Nick is survived by his wife Theresa Harms of the family home in Cheyenne Wells, CO; children Nathan (Nichole) Harms of Canon City, CO; Jill Harms of Kit Carson, CO; Michael (Angela) Harms of Wray, CO; Robin (Austin) Talbert of Stratton, CO; grandchildren Benjamin, Matthew, Kamryn, Katherine, Cody, Heidi, Kourtney, Avery, Kolbe, Kollin; brother Mark (Diane) Harms of Cheyenne Wells, and multiple nieces and nephews as well as a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Grace Lutheran Church of Cheyenne Wells, Colorado either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
Services for Nick will be streamed live on the Peacock Funeral Home Face book page.
