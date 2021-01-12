LUB Starts Work for 2021
The Lamar Utilities Board began their 2021 meeting sessions on Tuesday, January 12th continuing to observe pandemic protocols.
Light Plant Superintendent, Houssin Hourieh informed the board of continuing upgrades to sections of the plant including the 5-4kv distribution circuits power protection relays in the plant. The current relays date back to the 1960s. No power outages are expected in the procedures. The Light Plant will install 800 smart meters through 2021 as part of the advanced metering infrastructure system. To date, Hourieh said 2,785 meters have been installed. Governor Polis extended his executive order banning late or reconnection fees for missed utility payments and/or disconnects and the order will expire 30 days from January 1, 2021.
The board was presented with purchase orders totaling $698,018.36 of which $675,756.23 required approval including $597,765.77 for estimated power purchases from Arkansas River Power Authority for this past December. Bills amounting to $980,665.17 were also approved. As an annual housekeeping event, the board designated the open meeting posting area at the front entrance of Lamar Light and Power at 100 North Second Street in Lamar, Colorado, 81052.
The November 2020 Financial Report indicated that cash was up $3,515 from October and accounts receivable decreased by $120,310. Total operating revenues for the year are $13,157,633 and total operating costs are $11,605,929 resulting in gross operating income of $1,551,705. When non-operating revenues are factored, there is a net loss of $385,560, year-to-date.
When compared to 2019 revenue from retail sales are up approximately $163,937 or 1% comparing November 2020 to 2019 and overall operating expenses are up approximately $83,704 or 1% resulting in a net loss of $385,560 for the year.
Due to a scheduling conflict the January 26th board meeting will be cancelled.
