Info on Santa Fe Trail’s 200th Commemoration Available for Teachers
2021 is the 200th commemoration of the Historic Santa Fe Trail. Are you teaching about this? If so, do you need some resources? The S.F.T.A. has several bibliographies, for adults and youth, on our website as well as learning activities for children of all ages. While on the website, check out our Junior Wagon Master Program.
We also have educational trunks with lesson plans, costumes, trade items and books. They are situated in chapters along the trail. If you live on or near the Santa Fe Trail, one may be very close to you and can be checked out.
Can’t find what you need or want?? Do you want to borrow a trunk? Contact us at: wagonmaster@santafetrail.org The education committee of the Santa Fe Trail National Historic Trail is ready and willing to help you.
