In-Person Business Resumes February 1st at County Offices
Russ Baldwin | Jan 29, 2021 | Comments 0
In response to Prowers County citizens and businesses remaining dedicated to the safety of our at-risk and elderly residents, the rate of the spread of COVID-19 in Prowers County has slowed. While there have been occasional increases in the overall infection rate, the general COVID-19 spread has decreased since December 2020.
Beginning February 1, 2021, all Prowers County Offices will resume regular hours and business can be conducted in-person. If you choose, business can still be conducted by scheduling an appointment, by curbside service or by drop box (where available). Please remember that when visiting Prowers County offices and the Prowers County courthouse to practice social distancing and wear a non-surgical facial covering in the public indoor areas of Prowers County buildings.
The Prowers County Commissioners continue to believe in the individual responsibility of citizens to determine how best to protect themselves, their family, their business and their customers; and continue to encourage Prowers County residents to:
- Wash your hands frequently with soap and water
- Clean surfaces often
- Cover your cough and sneezes or coughing and sneezing into your elbow
- Keep six feet of distance from others
- Wear a non-surgical facial covering in public when indoors and around others who are not family members
- Stay home when you feel ill
- Avoid close contact with anyone who has respiratory or flu-like symptoms
The latest information about COVID-19 can be viewed at www.CDC.gov/coronavirus.
Thank you,
Board of County Commissioners for Prowers County, Colorado:
Thomas Grasmick, Chairman
Ron Cook, Vice-Chairman
Wendy Buxton-Andrade
Filed Under: County • COVID-19 • Featured • Health • Media Release
About the Author: