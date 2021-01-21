Expanded COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics Expected for Prowers County
Russ Baldwin | Jan 21, 2021 | Comments 0
COVID-19 Update from Prowers County Health and Environment, January 20, 2021
Prowers County remains at Level Orange-High Risk as of Wednesday, January 20, 2021, one step above the Stay at Home category rated by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. The Positivity Rate for the county has declined from the past week, now at 7.97% compared to 8.37% on January 12th. The goal is to bring the county to 5% or less. There have been 27 new COVID-19 cases over the past week, from January 13th to the 19th. No current outbreaks have been noted.
Prowers County now has 1,081 COVID-19 cases with 55 hospitalizations and 22 deaths in people who tested positive for COVID-19.
Baca County has listed 248 cases with two deaths; Bent County reports 1,269 cases with 18 deaths; Cheyenne County with 112 cases and five deaths; Crowley County with 1,743 and 14 deaths; Kiowa County has 83 cases and two deaths; Las Animas County reports 882 cases and ten deaths and Otero County reports 1,758 and 56 deaths. Hinsdale County reported the fewest cases in the state at 15 with zero deaths.
Vaccine clinics are expected to open next week. Current providers for the public in Prowers County include Prowers County Public Health and Environment, High Plains Community Health Center, Safeway Pharmacy and Willow Creek Pharmacy. PCPHE is planning on additional clinics once vaccine supplies arrive from the state. If you are on multiple waitlists, please let the other facilities know if you get your vaccine so that your spot can be given to someone else. Free community testing continues at HPCHC Monday through Friday beginning at 11am. Call 719-336-8721 to schedule a test.
