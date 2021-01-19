Evangelia Jimenez…October 13, 1940 – January 16, 2021
Russ Baldwin | Jan 19, 2021 | Comments 0
On January 16, 2021, The Blessed Lord called Evangelia Jimenez home. Evangelia, affectionately known as Vangie, was born in Carazon, New Mexico to Salvador and Eulalia (Roybal) Lucero. At the age of 12 she moved to Las Animas, Colorado with her family.
Vangie enjoyed being with her grandchildren and her great grandchildren. She loved birds of all kinds and liked collecting trolls. Vangie had a special place in her heart for Elvis.
Vangie is survived by her husband, Ruben Jimenez; children, Debbie (Jesus) Muniz, Mary (Alex) Licon, Richard (Robin) Muniz, and Rose Muniz; brothers, Bennie (Clora) Lucero and Alex (Donna) Lucero; sisters-in-law, Nancy Lucero and Rita Lucero; 12 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; along with numerous nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons; two grandchildren; three brothers and three sisters.
A Graveside Service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at the Bent/Las Animas Elder Chapel in Las Animas, Colorado with Pastor Diane Hutson officiating.
To leave online condolences please visit www.horberfuneralchapel.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: