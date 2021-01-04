December Dust Storm Creates Highway Havoc
Russ Baldwin | Jan 04, 2021 | Comments 0
On Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at approximately 08:55 hours, there was a 10 vehicle crash in a dust storm on Highway 40 just west of Wild Horse, Colorado.
The Colorado State Patrol reported Vehicle #1 was travelling west on Highway 40 approximately at milepost 432 when it came upon a vehicle stopped in the west bound lane. Vehicle #1 went slightly to the east bound lane at a slow/safe speed to go around the vehicle that was stopped in the west bound lane when it collided with Vehicle #2 head on. Vehicle #2 was travelling east when it collided with Vehicle #1. Vehicle numbers 3, 4, 5, 8, 9 and 10 were heading east when they crashed. Vehicles 6 and 7 were heading west when they crashed.
Seven occupants were transported to hospitals. Four of the occupants had serious injuries, two of which had to be flown to Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs. All occupants in the first 7 Vehicles (which had the most damage done to them) were wearing their safety belts. Colorado State Patrol would like to remind everyone to watch their speed in inclement weather (including dust storms) and always buckle up. Seat belts save lives!
Filed Under: Featured • Law Enforcement • Media Release • Public Safety • Transportation
About the Author: