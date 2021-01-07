Colorado Leadership Reacts to Riot in Nation’s Capitol
Russ Baldwin | Jan 07, 2021 | Comments 0
“American democracy is under attack. Nothing short of a siege is raining down on Congress, incited by a president who has refused to give up power after a free and fair election and enabled by those willing to turn a blind eye as our foundational principles are trampled. Our democracy is precious and requires constant vigilance and protection. Today was a harrowing reminder that it can crumble without the efforts of everyday Americans working to keep it strong.
“Now is the time for every patriotic leader in our nation, regardless of party, to call for peace and an immediate halt to this violent attack. Our country has a rich history of bipartisan cooperation and common sense. We must work together to ensure that these values prevail again and encourage the public to remain peaceful and solemn in the face of those who wish to divide us.”
Joint Statement from Governor Polis & Congressman Ken Buck on Events in Washington, D.C.
DENVER – Today, Governor Jared Polis and Congressman Ken Buck released the following joint statement on recent events in Washington, D.C.
“In America, we hold free, fair, and secure elections and we honor the outcome. We respect the rule of law and an assault on our democratic republic is an assault on all of us who believe in our constitution and what makes our country extraordinary. We respect the peaceful transition of power. The alarming scenes that are unfolding in Washington are something you might expect to see in countries far from our shores, not in our nation’s capitol, and certainly not in the hallowed halls or on the floor of Congress. We are relieved that Colorado’s federal delegation is safe. We all must step up to protect the institutions of our republic, free and fair elections, and the rule of law.”
###
Filed Under: Featured • Media Release
About the Author: