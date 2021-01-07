Colorado Leadership Reacts to Riot in Nation’s Capitol

Jan. 6, 2021 (DENVER, Colo.)—Attorney General Phil Weiser released the following statement on today’s mob attack on the U.S. Capitol:
“The attack on the U.S. Capitol today is not only an assault on one of our iconic democratic structures, it is an assault on democracy itself. The mob responsible for today’s disgraceful spectacle in our Nation’s Capital, and those who encouraged their behavior, must be held accountable. Their actions are the opposite of patriotism.
“I am shocked and saddened that we have come to such a dark moment in our nation’s history. Like many Coloradans, I am processing the shame, sadness, and uncertainty I am feeling today. As we look forward, however, we must believe in our nation’s experiment of self-governance and our ability to summon the better angels of our nature.
“Today’s events remind us that our democratic republic is only as strong as our commitment to it. All of us must recommit ourselves to justice, to civility, to decency, and to the sacred values that have guided our nation for more than 240 years.
“I pray for our elected representatives and senators who will fulfill their constitutional duty to certify the electoral vote count, I pray for our republic, and I pray that we as a people will continue to build a ‘more perfect Union.’ America represents a bold idea—a commitment to just, orderly, and democratic self-governance. We must all do our part to live up to that idea and be our best authentic selves, particularly during this challenging time.”
JOINT RELEASE: Democratic Leadership Condemns Attack on American Democracy
DENVER – Senate President Leroy Garcia, House Speaker-designate Alec Garnett, Senate Majority Leader Steve Fenberg, and House Majority Leader Daneya Esgar today released the following joint statement condemning the violent assault on the US Capitol and attack on American Democracy:

“American democracy is under attack. Nothing short of a siege is raining down on Congress, incited by a president who has refused to give up power after a free and fair election and enabled by those willing to turn a blind eye as our foundational principles are trampled.  Our democracy is precious and requires constant vigilance and protection. Today was a harrowing reminder that it can crumble without the efforts of everyday Americans working to keep it strong.

“Now is the time for every patriotic leader in our nation, regardless of party, to call for peace and an immediate halt to this violent attack. Our country has a rich history of bipartisan cooperation and common sense. We must work together to ensure that these values prevail again and encourage the public to remain peaceful and solemn in the face of those who wish to divide us.”

Joint Statement from Governor Polis & Congressman Ken Buck on Events in Washington, D.C. 

DENVER – Today, Governor Jared Polis and Congressman Ken Buck released the following joint statement on recent events in Washington, D.C.  

“In America, we hold free, fair, and secure elections and we honor the outcome. We respect the rule of law and an assault on our democratic republic is an assault on all of us who believe in our constitution and what makes our country extraordinary. We respect the peaceful transition of power. The alarming scenes that are unfolding in Washington are something you might expect to see in countries far from our shores, not in our nation’s capitol, and certainly not in the hallowed halls or on the floor of Congress. We are relieved that Colorado’s federal delegation is safe. We all must step up to protect the institutions of our republic, free and fair elections, and the rule of law.”

