Colorado Crop Progress and Condition Report, December 2020
Russ Baldwin | Jan 05, 2021 | Comments 0
AGRICULTURAL SUMMARY:
Moderately dry weather across the state during the month of December was interspersed with a few productive snowstorms, according to the Mountain Region Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. Overall, the entire state remained in moderate to exceptional drought, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor report.
In eastern counties, some areas benefitted from good snowfall while others remained mostly dry. Temperatures were generally above normal. Reporters noted winter wheat and pasture conditions remained stressed from continued lack of consistent precipitation, but the snowfall was welcome. More precipitation is needed to improve pasture and crop conditions prior to spring.
Feed supplies were short as producers continued feeding livestock. In the San Luis Valley, soil moisture supplies remained short and little precipitation was received. Pasture and rangeland in the area remained very short and livestock producers were actively seeking any alternate winter grazing arrangements.
As of January 1, 2021, snowpack in Colorado was 83 percent measured as percent of median snowfall.
