Birth Announcements: Jaime-/-Thompson-/-Suppa
Russ Baldwin | Jan 04, 2021 | Comments 0
Adam and Chrislyn Jaime of Lamar, Colorado announce the birth of their son, Noah Robert Jaime at 11:03am at Prowers Medical Center on December 27, 2020 with Dr. Skaggs attending. Noah weighed eight pounds and 11 ounces and was 20 ½ inches in length at birth. Brothers/Sisters: Adyn, Josiah and Aubrey Jaime. Grandparents: Gilbert and Amy Jaime, Dan Tate and Emilia Lynn.
Neil and Sarah Thompson of Holly, Colorado announce the birth of their son, Dylan Emmitt Thompson at 5:05am at Prowers Medical Center on December 26, 2020 with Dr. Skaggs attending. Dylan weighed seven pounds and 15 ounces and was 20 ¼ inches in length at birth. Brothers/Sisters: Lexi, Luke and Drake Thompson. Grandparents: Jack and Debbie Evans of Wiley and Jane and Colin Thompson of Holly, Colorado.
Jasmin Cox and Gaven Suppa of Lamar, Colorado announce the birth of their son, Lathan Daniel Suppa at 10:50am at Prowers Medical Center on December 27, 2020 with Dr. Skaggs attending. Lathan weighed six pounds and 14 ounces and was 20 inches in length at birth. Brothers/Sisters: Zayden Suppa. Grandparents: Faith and Hugh Knuckles.
Filed Under: Births
